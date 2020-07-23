USD/CAD weakens farther below 1.3400 mark, lowest since June 10

- USD/CAD remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
- Rising COVID-19 cases, the impasse over fiscal stimulus weighed on the USD.
- Modest gains in oil prices, Wednesday’s Canadian CPI underpinned the loonie.
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady decline through the early European session and dropped to fresh multi-week lows, around the 1.3375-70 region in the last hour.
The pair remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session and prolonged this week's bearish break below the key 1.3500 psychological mark. The downtick was sponsored by a combination of factors – sustained US dollar selling bias and bullish crude oil prices.
Worries that the second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the US could delay the economic recovery kept the USD bulls on the defensive. This coupled with the fact that US policymakers have been struggling to reach consensus on a $3 trillion stimulus package further weighed on the greenback.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar was being supported by Wednesday's data that showed domestic annual inflation in June posted its biggest acceleration in more than nine years. This coupled with a positive tone around oil prices further underpinned the commodity-linked loonie.
Apart from this, the downfall could further be attributed to some follow-through technical selling below the 1.3400 horizontal support. However, oversold conditions on intraday charts might hold investors from placing aggressive bearish bets and help limit further losses.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3378
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3417
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3569
|Daily SMA50
|1.3638
|Daily SMA100
|1.3842
|Daily SMA200
|1.3514
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3483
|Previous Daily Low
|1.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3432
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3451
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.335
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3467
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.355
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
