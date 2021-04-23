USD/CAD wavers around 1.2500 as WTI recovery, vaccine hopes tease sellers

- USD/CAD failed to extend the previous day’s corrective pullback despite recent bounce off intraday low.
- Oil follows geopolitical news, upbeat US data and stimulus hopes to stay mildly bid.
- Preliminary US Markit PMIs for April will be important but risk catalysts will be the key.
USD/CAD attempts recovery from intraday low but fails to go farther from the 1.2500, down 0.05% on a day, amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair defies Thursday’s consolidation of the heaviest losses since June 2020, flashed on Wednesday.
While looking for catalysts, WTI’s recovery and the vaccine hopes from Canada seem to play their roles. WTI rises for the second consecutive day, up 0.40% by the press time, as Iran-Iraq tussles join the hopes of more stimulus and faster vaccinations in the West.
Ottawa’s jabbing reaches the top-tier lines despite lagging behind the standards of the US, Israel and the UK, as per the COVID-19 vaccine progress data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Faster vaccination is the base for the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) latest positive surprise and hence backs the Canadian dollar (CAD) bulls.
Alternatively, the US dollar (DXY) struggles to extend the previous day’s positive performance even as risk-off woes remain present. Global markets turn risk-averse on Thursday as US President Joe Biden proposed a jump in the capital gains tax to fund his upcoming "American Families Plan”. Also challenging the mood could be the covid fears from Asia.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures wobbles around 4,130 after Wall Street benchmarks dropped.
Looking forward, the US Markit PMIs will be the key as outcomes need to justify upbeat forecasts for April to keep USD/CAD sellers hopeful. It should, however, be noted that the risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat and should be observed closely for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a sustained break above 1.2510–2500 horizontal resistance, comprising multiple levels marked since late February, not even short-term USD/CAD buyers may take risk of entries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2503
|Today Daily Change
|- 6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2555
|Daily SMA50
|1.2579
|Daily SMA100
|1.2669
|Daily SMA200
|1.2936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2535
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2473
|Previous Weekly High
|1.263
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2477
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2511
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2414
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2538
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2567
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD still holds above 1.2000, but barely
Resurgent demand for the greenback put EUR/USD under pressure, although the pair holds above the weekly low. ECB’s cautious stance put some pressure on the shared currency.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3820 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates, while concerns mount about US tax hikes.
Gold: Bulls looking to test hourly resistance structure
On a day where stocks have fallen and the US dollar has risen, the precious metals are under pressure again. The negative correlation between the S&P 500 and DXY is compelling and should be noted.
Ethereum price makes new record high
Ethereum price is decoupling from the Bitcoin universe and printing new highs today on the largest daily volume since February 24. The resistance at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the February decline at $2,504 is proving a challenge for the second time in two weeks.
Biden’s ‘Green reset’ could be great for Silver
As top officials around the world convene this week for a “climate summit,” President Joe Biden’s administration is planning the most radical expansion of government’s role in the economy since FDR’s New Deal.