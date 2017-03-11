USD/CAD: US Dollar falls after labor market data flood North America

USD/CAD: US Dollar falls after labor market data flood North AmericaBy FXStreet Team
The US Dollar is trading down 0.4% at C$1.2760 level after the US labor department data showed 261K of new jobs added in the US Economy in October, down from 310K expected while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.1% and the average hourly earnings rose 2.4% y/y compared to % in September.
At the same time, Statistics Canada said the employment rose 35K, above market expectations in October with the unemployment rate ticking up to 6.3%.
While the US economy recorded labor market features below expectations, with average hourly earnings and total number of new jobs created falling short of expectations, the Canadian employment rose above expectations, supporting CAD strongly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.