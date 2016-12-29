USD/CAD turns south and hits 6-day lows

USD/CAD turned lower and fell to fresh 6-day lows during the New York session, as the dollar accelerated losses across the board.

USD/CAD was rejected from a daily high of 1.3558 and slid through the 1.35 mark toward a low of 1.3480 in recent dealings. At time of writing, the pair is trading at 1.3484, down 0.5% on the day. However, the CAD remains a relative underperformer in an environment of broad USD weakness.

USD/CAD levels to consider

In terms of technical levels, next resistances are seen at 1.3559 (Dec 29 high), 1.3598/1.3600 (Dec 28 high/psychological level) and 1.3700 (psychological level). On the other hand, supports could be found at 1.3502/00 (Dec 29 low/psychological level), 1.3473 (Dec 23 low) and 1.3453 (10-day SMA).