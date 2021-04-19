USD/CAD turns positive and jumped toward 1.2850

- USD/CAD reverses on Monday and rebounds from monthly lows.
- US Dollar Index finds support amid higher US yields.
The USD/CAD pair bottomed earlier at 1.2469, the lowest level since March 19, and then turned sharply to the upside, rising more than sixty pips during the American session. Recently it peaked at 1.2539. It is hovering around 1.2535, up 30 pips for the day.
The loonie is among the worst performers of the American session across the board. It hit fresh lows versus its main rivals. At the same time, the greenback trimmed losses supported by higher US yields. The 10-year yield climbed to 1.613%, the highest since April 15.
Range with a bearish bias
The USD/CAD continues to move with a bearish bias even after today’s rebound. The pair is back into the recent range after being unable to hold under 1.2500. On the upside, it is finding resistance at 1.2560 and the 20-day moving average.
A close well under 1.2500 would open the doors for further losses, while above 1.2560 would expose the 1.2600. The next resistance is seen at April highs at 1.2635.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.252
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2562
|Daily SMA50
|1.2593
|Daily SMA100
|1.2684
|Daily SMA200
|1.2957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2559
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2494
|Previous Weekly High
|1.263
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2477
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2519
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2481
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2456
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2416
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2546
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
