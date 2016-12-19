USD/CAD turns negative as oil gains traction

By Haresh Menghani

The USD/CAD pair reversed all of its gains to three-week high level of 1.3434 and has now drifted into negative territory. 

Currently flirting with 1.3400 handle, renewed strength in oil prices benefitted the commodity-linked currency - Loonie, and trigger a profit-taking slide following its recent upsurge of around 350-pips from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA. Adding to this, better-than-expected Wholesale Sales data from Canada exerted additional selling pressure. In fact, Canadian Wholesale sale reversed majority of its decline (-1.2%) recorded in the previous month and came-in to show a growth of 1.1% for October as compared to 0.6% rise expected.

However, broad based greenback strength, with the overall US Dollar Index surging to hit fresh 14-year high, extended some support and has limited further sharp downslide for the time being. 

With an empty US economic docket, sentiment surrounding oil markets would be a key factor driving the pair ahead of this week's key macro releases from the US and Canada. 

Technical levels to watch

From current levels, weakness below 1.3390-85 area is likely to get extended towards 50-day SMA support near 1.3345 region, which if broken seems to accelerate the slide further towards 1.3300 round figure mark. On the upside, renewed buying interest above 1.3420-25 area has the potential to lift the pair beyond session peak resistance near 1.3435 region towards its next major hurdle near 1.3480 area.
 

    1. R3 1.3372
    2. R2 1.3359
    3. R1 1.3353
  2. PP 1.3340
    1. S1 1.3333
    2. S2 1.3320
    3. S3 1.3314

 