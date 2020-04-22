- USD/CAD pullback from 1.4237, contained at 1.4115.
- USD regains lost ground as the US Senate passes a new COVID-19 aid bill.
- FX experts: USD/CAD biased higher, accelerating above 1.4280.
The US dollar retreat from intra-day highs at 1.4237 has found support at 1.4115 in early US session, and the dollar has trimmed losses, returning to 1.4180 so far.
The US Senate approves a new COVID-19 aid package and the USD picks up
The USD lost ground earlier today with the investors relieved by a rebound in oil prices, which has eased the aversion to risk witnessed at the beginning of the week. The recovery in oil prices has given some respite to the commodity-related CAD, pulling the pair back to 1.4115 despite the weak Canadian CPI reading.
The USD/CAD, however, has managed to regain lost ground during the US session, with the greenback favoured by the US Senate’s decision to pass a $484 billion aid bill to support small businesses and hospitals hit by the COVID-19 crisis.
USD/CAD upside trend, expected to accelerate above 1.4280
Mazen Issa Senior FX Strategist at TD securities remains bullish on the USD/CAD and observes the 1.4250/80 as an important trigger to accelerate the upside trend: “The muted behaviour in FX has not altered our bias on CAD. Many of the reasons we are bearish are outside the day-to-day purview. Nonetheless, we look for 1.4150 in USDCAD to be a pivot of support. The key threshold up there will be 1.4250/80 which has previously acted as a barrier. A break of this will see an accelerated topside move. We do not expect to get there today but it remains our focus.”
USD/CAD key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4188
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4068
|Daily SMA50
|1.3809
|Daily SMA100
|1.3475
|Daily SMA200
|1.335
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4265
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4114
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4182
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3856
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4172
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3976
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4279
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4348
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4431
