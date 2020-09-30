USD/CAD turns flat below 1.3400 as focus shifts US and Canada GDP data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD lost its traction after climbing above 1.3400.
  • US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains above 94.00.
  • US and Canada will release GDP data later in the day.

The USD/CAD pair rose above 1.3400 for the fifth straight trading day on Wednesday but lost its momentum and returned to the middle of its five-day range. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.3385 as investors are waiting for key macroeconomic data releases from Canada and the US.

DXY stays above 94.00 ahead of key data

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the final reading of the second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. Markets expect the economy to contract by 31.7% on a yearly basis, as shown in the previous estimate. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.24% on the day at 94.10. ADP Employment Change and Pending Home Sales will be featured in the US economic docket as well.

Previewing the ADP's private-sector employment report, “the September estimates of 648,000 for ADP and 850,000 for NFP may represent a return of the historical relationship between these two US employment numbers," noted FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani. "But even if these number end in agreement for September it will require more than one month or several until the markets trust ADP on Wednesday to front for NFP on Friday.”

On the other hand, Statistics Canada's monthly GDP report is expected to reveal a 3% expansion in the economic activity in July following June's reading of 6.5%. 

Meanwhile, crude oil is struggling to stage a rebound following Tuesday's slump and makes it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to gather further strength against its rivals. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 0.5% on the day at $38.90.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3383
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.3388
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3225
Daily SMA50 1.3251
Daily SMA100 1.3451
Daily SMA200 1.3527
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3419
Previous Daily Low 1.3352
Previous Weekly High 1.3418
Previous Weekly Low 1.3171
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3393
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3378
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3354
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.332
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3287
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.342
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3453
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3487

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

