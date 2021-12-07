USD/CAD tumbles under 1.2650 on oil, optimism and ahead of BoC

- Canadian dollar accelerates to the upside versus the US dollar.
- Stocks sharply higher in Wall Street, oil gains more than 3%.
- Key event ahead: Bank of Canada meeting on Wednesday.
The combination of a rally in crude oil prices, positive market sentiment and a weaker US dollar are pushing USD/CAD sharply lower, the day before the Bank of Canada meeting. The pair is trading near 1.2630, at the lowest level since November 25.
The pair is falling for the second day in a row and fell under the 20-day moving average for the first time in a month. It is down more than a hundred pips so far on Tuesday, having the worst day in weeks.
A stronger CAD before the BoC
The loonie is among the top performers of the American session, supported by many factors, including crude oil prices. The WTI barrel is up by 4.55% at $72.65. At the same time, the Dow Jones is up by 1.50% and the Nasdaq 2.83%.
Despite falling against the loonie, the dollar is up against CHF, EUR, GBP and JPY supported by higher US yields, ahead of next week FOMC meeting. This week's key economic number will be on Friday with US inflation figures.
In Canada, on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada will announce its decision on monetary policy. No change in interest rates is expected. Analysts at TD Securities look for a relatively quiet meeting, with limited scope for a meaningful change in tone. “The BoC will maintain that the outlook is evolving as expected and that inflation strength is largely transitory (…) A quiet BoC meeting shifts CAD drivers to the world at large. In turn, covid uncertainty, heightened risk aversion, and a relatively poor local growth and mobility backdrop should keep USD/CAD hanging around 1.28 for a bit longer.”
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2653
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0107
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|1.276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2662
|Daily SMA50
|1.2542
|Daily SMA100
|1.2579
|Daily SMA200
|1.2477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2843
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2788
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2809
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2874
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
