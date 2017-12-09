USD/CAD trying to stabilize above 1.21 handle

USD/CAD trying to stabilize above 1.21 handleBy Haresh Menghani
The USD/CAD pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and recovered part of previous session's retracement back closer to over 25-month lows.
Currently holding with minor gains above the 1.2100 handle, the pair was seen benefitting from a modest pull-back in crude oil prices, which tends to dampen demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie.
The pair's minor uptick, however, lacked strong conviction amid a subdued US Dollar price action. However, continuous unwinding of safe-haven bets, amid receding worries over N. Korea and Hurricane Irma, should support a follow through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and underpinned the greenback demand.
Later during the NA session, the release of JOLTS Job Openings data and API report on crude oil inventories would now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
Immediate resistance remains near 1.2155-60 area, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair back towards the 1.2200 handle ahead of 1.2225-30 resistance area.
On the flip side, sustained weakness back below the 1.2100 handle would turn the pair vulnerable to break below multi-month lows support near the 1.2060 region and head towards testing the key 1.20 psychological mark.
