- The USD/CAD tumbled 80 pips on the release of the Fed’s decision.
- Fed officials will consider previous rate hikes increases, acknowledging that it would take some time to broaden the effects of monetary policy.
- Fed’s Powell: Officials project that the Federal funds rate (FFR) would peak at higher levels than estimated in September.
The USD/CAD plummets after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 bps. However, it was dovish tilted, as officials said that they would take into account “the cumulative tightening of monetary policy” and acknowledge that the effects of policy affect economic activity and inflation. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at around 1.3550s, amid volatile conditions, after the FOMC’s decision.
Federal Reserve summary of the monetary policy statement
In its monetary policy statement, the Fed acknowledged that growth was slowing down in spending and production and commented that labor market conditions remain “robust” and the unemployment rate is slow. Policymakers added that inflation remains elevated, a reflection of the supply/demand imbalances blamed on the pandemic and higher food and energy prices.
Even though Fed policymakers mentioned that they are resolute in taming inflation and will continue to tighten monetary conditions, they laid the ground for a slower pace of interest-rate increases. Fed officials added to the statement, “the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments,” which initially is perceived as they acknowledge that monetary policy is not reacting as fast as expected, and would take into account that.
Concerning the Fed’s balance sheet reduction, policymakers added that it would keep reducing as expected and added that the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) would be data-dependent, taking into account public health readings, labor market conditions, inflation pressures, and inflation expectations.
USD/CAD Market’s reaction
The USD/CAD dived from around 1.3630 toward 1.3560, hitting a daily low of 1.3548. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said they would continue tightening monetary conditions; the USD/CAD erased some of its gains and is back at around 1.3600.
USD/CAD 5-minute chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Dollar dives as Fed hikes rates by 75 bps, as expected – Live
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 75 bps, as widely expected, sinking the US dollar across the board. Investors assess the policy statement for hints on the next Fed rate hike move. Chairman Powell's comments on inflation and growth outlook will be key.
EUR/USD surges above 0.9900 after Fed decision
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to the 0.9950 area with the initial reaction to the Fed's decisions. In its policy statement, the Fed said policy lags will be taken into account when determining pace of rate hikes, weighing on USD.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.1500 as dollar falls sharply
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced toward 1.1550 as the dollar came under strong selling pressure on the Fed's tone regarding future rate hikes. Eyes on Powell's presser.
Gold jumps above $1,660 as US yields decline
Gold rose nearly 1% in a matter of minutes and rose above $1,660. The 10-year US T-bond yield fell below 4% with initial reaction to the Fed's cautious tone on rate outlook, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Deribit loses $28 million worth of cryptocurrencies to a hack
Deribit, a cryptocurrency exchange focused on options trading, announced on November 2 that its hot wallets were compromised. The exchange confirmed that they suffered a loss is $28 million.