- Risk-aversion keeps the greenback buoyant, recovering Wednesday’s losses.
- Fed’s Chair Powell pushed back against 75-bps raises but kept 50-bps “on the table.”
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Remains upward biased, as USD/CAD bears failed to reclaim 1.2800.
The USD/CAD trims Wednesday’s losses and is approaching March’s 15 daily highs around 1.2871 after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.50% for the first time in 22 years. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2859.
The market sentiment is dismal, as US equities are trading in the red, posting losses between 2.65% and 4.46%. The greenback is poised to test the 104.000 mark, up 1.21% during the day, while the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.086%, gaining 14 basis points, underpinning the USD/CAD pair.
The Federal Reserve May meeting left traders with a 50-bps increase in the Federal Funds Rate (FFR). Also, the US central bank announced that it would reduce its $8.9 trillion balance sheet on June 1 by $47.5 billion, $30 billion of US Treasuries, and $17.5 billion of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
Meanwhile, in his press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against 75-bps increases but would not discount 50-bps hikes in a couple of more meetings. Money market futures odds of another 50-bps raise in June are 100%. However, the chances of a 75-bps hike lie at 71%, reflected by the jump on the US 10-year benchmark note.
On Thursday, the US economic docket featured Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on April 29, which increased to 200K from 182K foreseen by analysts. The report notes that labor costs surged to 11.6%, showing the tightness of the job market.
In the week ahead, the Canadian docket will feature Canadian employment figures. Analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note that they expect another 40K jobs to be added to the economy. Furthermore, they noted that “services should account for the bulk of newly created jobs, alongside a mixed performance for the goods-producing sector. We also look for wage growth to hold at 3.7% y/y as tight labor market conditions help offset a large base-effect.”
On the US front, the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for April is estimated that 391K jobs were added to the economy, though lower than the previous 431K reached.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD dipped towards April’s 29 swing lows around 1.2718 post-Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday. However, a shift in market sentiment, alongside technical support in the level mentioned above, spurred a jump from weekly lows towards the March 15 swing high around 1.2871. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifted gears and is aiming higher, at 60.99, with enough room if the USD/CAD prints another leg-up.
With that said, the USD/CAD first resistance would be 1.2871. Break above would expose 1.2900, followed by the YTD high at 1.2913 and then the December 20 cycle high at 1.2964.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2859
|Today Daily Change
|0.0112
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|1.2736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2687
|Daily SMA50
|1.266
|Daily SMA100
|1.2682
|Daily SMA200
|1.2637
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2853
|Previous Daily Low
|1.273
|Previous Weekly High
|1.288
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2777
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2939
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD approaches 1.2300 as BOE acknowledges recession
GBP/USD trades around 1.2330, at its lowest since June 2020, as the Bank of England downwardly revised its growth outlook while hiking rates by 25 bps. Dollar’s momentum backed by collapsing Wall Street.
EUR/USD plummet to sub-1.0500 on soaring US yields
The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 1.0500 figure, shedding over 140 pips from its early peak. Soaring US Treasury yields jumped to multi-year highs amid recession fears. Wall Street tumbling, indexes at fresh weekly lows.
Gold: The dollar steals the show as fears rule financial markets
Gold is trading in negative territory after peaking at $1,909.72 in the Fed monetary policy decision aftermath. Wall Street reacted positively to the announcement, as US policymakers refrained from announcing a more aggressive monetary policy.
Luxury fashion brand Gucci to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Shiba Inu as payment
In a pro-crypto move, high-end Italian fashion brand Gucci has revealed plans to accept payment in ten cryptocurrencies and five stablecoins. The fashion giant plans to extend its services to 111 stores in North America.
What to expect from Block Q1 results?
Square – sorry make that Block (SQ) – earnings are out after the close on Thursday. Investors will look for clues on whether it is time to reenter the high-growth name which has seen its stock price fall sharply in 2022.