USD/CAD trims losses but recovery remains limited

USD/CAD trims losses but recovery remains limitedBy Matías Salord
USD/CAD rose back above 1.2500 during the American session but the recovery remained limited. Price was unable to rise beyond 1.2520 and near the end of the day, it was hovering around 1.2510, down 35 pips from Monday’s close.
A broad-based US dollar weakens, amid falling US bond yields, and a stronger Loonie, on the back of a rally in crude oil prices, pushed the pair to the downside. The US Dollar Index dropped momentarily below 93.00, the lowest since October 2 and then trimmed only a fraction of its losses, by rising to 93.05. The US 10-year yield bottomed at 2.32% before easing to 2.34%. On Wednesday, the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting will likely move yields.
Crude oil fully recovered from Friday’s losses. The West Texas Intermediate rose above $50.00 a barrel and even traded on top of $51.00. It was gaining more than 2%. The rally in crude favored the Loonie that among commodity currencies was the best performer.
Data from Canada released on Tuesday showed that building permits contracted 5.5% in August (against expectation of a -1.0% reading) while housing starts rose to 217.1K, on top of the 210K expected. The data limited the downside potential of the pair.
Technical outlook
USD/CAD broke a short-term uptrend line, weakening the bullish perspective. Some consolidation for the coming hours could be expected. A decline back under 1.2500 could signal more gains for the Loonie. Support levels below might lie at 1.2480 and 1.2445/50 (Oct 4 low).
To the upside, 1.2525 is the immediate resistance, above the greenback could gain momentum to rise to test weekly highs located at 1.2555/60 if it breaks on top attention would turn toward 1.2600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.