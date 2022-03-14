USD/CAD trims losses and approaches 1.2800

  • US dollar's rebound from 1.2690 extends to levels near 1.2800.
  • The lonie loses ground as oil prices drop.
  • Longer-term, the USD/CAD is expected to remain neutral to negative – ScotiaBank.

The greenback has bounced up against its Canadian counterpart on Monday to pare losses after the 1.3% reversal seen late last week.

Canadian dollar drops as oil prices dive

The Canadian dollar has opened the week on a weak footing, weighed by a sharp decline in oil prices. The US benchmark WTI has dropped more than 8% on the day amid hopes of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia and investors' concerns about another COVID-19 lockdown in China with contagion levels rising fast.

On the other hand, market expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hike rates after its monetary policy meeting, due on Wednesday, have boosted US Treasury Bonds, ultimately increasing bullish pressure on the USD.

USD/CAD: Key support seen at 1.2695 ­– Scotiabank

FX analysts at Scotiabank, however, are skeptical about the US dollar’s recovery and remain attentive to the 1.2695 support area: “The broader, neutral range persists despite a fair degree of chop around that point but the USD continues to attract fairly solid selling interest on rallies and we continue to see a bit more downside than upside risk to this market in the months ahead (…) Key support is 1.2695 and we would look for the pair to fall more materially below this point.”

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2802
Today Daily Change 0.0058
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 1.2744
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2743
Daily SMA50 1.2688
Daily SMA100 1.2671
Daily SMA200 1.2593
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2794
Previous Daily Low 1.2694
Previous Weekly High 1.2901
Previous Weekly Low 1.2686
Previous Monthly High 1.2878
Previous Monthly Low 1.2636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2732
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2756
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2694
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2644
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2594
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2794
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2844
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2894

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

