USD/CAD: Trims gains above 1.3300 as DXY eases from fresh one-month top

- USD/CAD eases from two-day top, keeps mild gains above 1.3300.
- Pullback of the US dollar, WTI probe the bulls.
- October month PMIs can offer immediate direction, risk catalysts will be the key.
USD/CAD drops to 1.3330, up 0.13% intraday, ahead of Monday’s European session. The quote earlier surged to 1.3370 before declining to 1.3327. While risk sentiment keeps early-Asia’s cautious optimism, the US dollar buyers turn cautious ahead of tomorrow’s American presidential election, which in turn weighs on the quote.
US dollar index (DXY) fizzles upside momentum after refreshing the fresh high since September 30. The greenback gauge initially stretched the three-day winning streak after the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes joined market worries before this week’s key events.
Not only the DXY moves but the WTI’s pullback from the fresh low since May 29 also dragged the USD/CAD downwards. Given the oil being the highest export earner for Canada any weakness in WTI weighs on the Canadian Dollar (CAD). The energy benchmark dropped to a multi-month low, before recovering from $33.84, on demand concerns.
While printing the risk scenario, S&P 500 Futures, as well as stocks in Asia-Pacific, print mild gains whereas US 10-year Treasury yields catch a breather after crossing 200-day SMA for the first time since 2018 earlier.
Moving on, Canada’s Markit Manufacturing PMI for October, expected 55.6 versus 56.00 prior, will precede the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, forecast 55.6 against 55.4 previous, to offer near-term direction to the USD/Cad prices. However, major attention will be given to Tuesday’s US presidential election.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD recently crossed a confluence of 100-day SMA and a falling trend line from June 26 amid the bullish MACD, which in turn directs the bulls toward September month’s high of 1.3420. However, a daily closing below 1.3320/25 technical joint might not refrain from calling back the October 15 high of 1.3259 on the chart.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3338
|Today Daily Change
|19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.3319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3202
|Daily SMA50
|1.3207
|Daily SMA100
|1.3331
|Daily SMA200
|1.3546
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3348
|Previous Daily Low
|1.328
|Previous Weekly High
|1.339
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3125
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3283
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3419
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2900 amid UK lockdown woes, ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD slips below 1.2900, extending losses ahead of the London open. The UK’s second national lockdown negates upbeat news favoring odds of a soft Brexit. The US dollar gains amid cautious sentiment ahead of Tuesday’s US election also weigh on the spot.
EUR/USD hits five-week low below 1.1650 as yield differentials favor USD
EUR/USD drops to lowest since Sept. 28 below 1.1650, extending the previous week's decline. Markets offer euros as yield differentials widen in favor of the US dollar. The US election uncertainty could keep haven assets better bid.
Gold teases inverses head-and-shoulders on 1H below $1,900
Gold remains bid, keeping Friday’s recovery moves below $1900. The yellow metal portrays an inverse head and shoulders bullish chart pattern on the hourly formation. September lows can entertain short-term bears before highlighting early-July top.
US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Eyes on the New Orders Index
The manufacturing revival is expected to remain in gear but a dip in new business may herald a slower expansion in in the months ahead. New Orders Index projected to plunge to 45.9 from 60.2. Currency markets have returned to the US dollar safety-trade.
WTI slips to five-month low on demand concerns
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to five-month lows on Monday on concerns demand conditions are about to weaken with many economies reimposing lockdown restrictions to contain the second wave of the coronavirus.