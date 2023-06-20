USD/CAD trims a part of its modest intraday gains, manages to hold above 1.3200

- USD/CAD struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday positive move on Tuesday.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and caps gains amid fresh USD selling.
- Rising US bond yields, a softer risk tone helps limit losses for the buck and the major.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some intraday sellers following an early uptick to the 1.3235-1.3240 area on Tuesday and retreats to the lower end of its daily range during the early European session. The pair currently trades just above the 1.3200 mark and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since September 2022 touched on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and for now, seems to have stalled its recent recovery from over a one-month low witnessed over the past two days. Adding to this, a modest uptick in Crude Oil prices underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. Despite the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, signalling that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year, investors seem convinced that the US central bank is nearing the end of its year-ling rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the Greenback.
The markets, however, are still pricing in another 25 bps lift-off at the July FOMC meeting, which triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, could lend some support to the safe-haven Greenback and help limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being. The market sentiment remains fragile on the back of growing worries about a global economic slowdown, particularly in China. This, to a larger extent, overshadows an interest rate cut by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), which tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and could benefit the buck.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day congressional testimony, starting this Wednesday. Powell's comments will be closely scrutinized for fresh clues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which, along with speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members, will play a key role in driving the USD demand this week. Traders this week will also confront the release of the flash PMI prints from the US. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should contribute to producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3213
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.321
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3428
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.351
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3229
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3179
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3183
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3282
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 as US Dollar retreats
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0950 in the early European trading hours, looking to gain meaningful traction. The US Dollar is retreating across the board, pausing its three-day recovery mode ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2800 despite cautious mood
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2800, as the US Dollar retreats even though the markets trade with caution. The pair finds support from the hawkish BoE expectations ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation data. US data and Fedspeak awaited.
Gold climbs above $1,950 as investors anticipate only one interest rate hike by Fed
Gold price witnessed decent buying interest around $1,947.50 in the London session. The precious metal has climbed above the crucial resistance of $1,950.00 as investors are anticipating only one more interest rate hike from the Fed this year.
Pro Ripple attorney John Deaton finds legal provision that could have avoided SEC lawsuit
John Deaton, said Tuesday that a legal provision called the Safe Harbor proposal could have avoided the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border remittance firm, saving millions of dollars that could have been invested in increasing XRP’s decentralization.
US return could boost activity, focus remains on BoE and UK inflation
Stock markets remain slightly in the red on Tuesday but activity should pick up with the return of Wall Street from the long bank holiday weekend. The focus this week remains on the central banks and whether we are as close to the end of the tightening cycle as everyone wants to believe.