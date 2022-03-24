- USD/CAD attracted some buying on Thursday amid a broad-based USD strength.
- An uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside for the pair.
- The focus remains on fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
The USD/CAD pair quickly retreated a few pips from the daily high touched in the last hour and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, around the 1.2565-1.2570 region.
The pair gained some positive traction during the first half of the trading on Thursday and was supported by a broad-based US dollar strength, underpinned by the Fed's hawkish outlook. Growing acceptance that the Fed will adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat stubbornly high inflation turned out to be a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the buck.
In fact, a slew of influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, raised the possibility of a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming policy meeting in May. This, along with concerns that surging oil prices might put upward pressure on the already high inflation, pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher. The combination of factors continued to underpin the greenback.
That said, an uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair. The markets remain worried about the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. Apart from this, the stoppage of crude exports from Kazakhstan's Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal underpinned crude oil prices.
The mixed fundamental backdrop and the lack of any follow-through buying warrant some caution before confirming that the recent pullback from the 1.2900 mark, or the YTD top has run its course. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the flash PMI prints, Durable Goods Orders and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
The focus, however, will remain on geopolitics amid expectations that US President Joe Biden will announce new sanctions targeting Russian politicians. The incoming headlines will influence the broader market risk sentiment and drive the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics for some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2569
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2562
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2711
|Daily SMA50
|1.2686
|Daily SMA100
|1.2693
|Daily SMA200
|1.2613
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2606
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2542
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2871
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2589
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2598
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2662
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD edged higher toward 1.1000 with the initial market reaction to the upbeat Markit PMI data from Germany and the eurozone but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. Investors await February Durable Goods Orders, PMI data for the US and the NATO summit on Russia.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3200 on improving market mood
GBP/USD fell toward mid-1.3100s after mixed UK PMI data earlier in the day but managed to erase its losses. With UK's FTSE 100 and US stocks futures indexes trading in positive territory, GBP/USD recovered to 1.3200 area to turn flat on the day.
Gold fluctuates in tight range below $1,950
Following Wednesday's rebound, gold is moving up and down in a narrow band below $1,950 on Thursday. Rising US Treasury bond yields cap XAU/USD's upside but investors remain cautious while waiting for headlines coming out of the NATO summit.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
Tesla Inc extends streak to seven as Berlin opens doors for Europe
TSLA surged past the $1,000 plateau Wednesday morning, but market weakness in the afternoon saw the stock close below the mark. Shares of TSLA gained 0.52% and closed the trading day at $999.11.