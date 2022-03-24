  • USD/CAD attracted some buying on Thursday amid a broad-based USD strength.
  • An uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside for the pair.
  • The focus remains on fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.

The USD/CAD pair quickly retreated a few pips from the daily high touched in the last hour and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, around the 1.2565-1.2570 region.

The pair gained some positive traction during the first half of the trading on Thursday and was supported by a broad-based US dollar strength, underpinned by the Fed's hawkish outlook. Growing acceptance that the Fed will adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat stubbornly high inflation turned out to be a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the buck.

In fact, a slew of influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, raised the possibility of a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming policy meeting in May. This, along with concerns that surging oil prices might put upward pressure on the already high inflation, pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher. The combination of factors continued to underpin the greenback.

That said, an uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair. The markets remain worried about the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. Apart from this, the stoppage of crude exports from Kazakhstan's Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal underpinned crude oil prices.

The mixed fundamental backdrop and the lack of any follow-through buying warrant some caution before confirming that the recent pullback from the 1.2900 mark, or the YTD top has run its course. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the flash PMI prints, Durable Goods Orders and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims.

The focus, however, will remain on geopolitics amid expectations that US President Joe Biden will announce new sanctions targeting Russian politicians. The incoming headlines will influence the broader market risk sentiment and drive the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics for some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2569
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.2562
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2711
Daily SMA50 1.2686
Daily SMA100 1.2693
Daily SMA200 1.2613
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2606
Previous Daily Low 1.2542
Previous Weekly High 1.2871
Previous Weekly Low 1.2589
Previous Monthly High 1.2878
Previous Monthly Low 1.2636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2566
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2581
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2534
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2506
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.247
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2598
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2634
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2662

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

