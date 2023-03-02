USD/CAD trims a part of intraday gains, up a little around 1.3600 amid stronger USD

- USD/CAD gains some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacks strong follow-through buying.
- An uptick in Crude Oil prices underpins the Loonie and keeps a lid on the intraday positive move.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields boost the USD and continue to act as a tailwind.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on its intraday positive move on Thursday and retreats to the 1.3600 round-figure mark during the first half of the European session.
Crude Oil prices reverse a modest dip and touch a nearly two-week high in the last hour, which, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. The uptick in Oil prices, however, lacks bullish conviction amid worries that rapidly rising borrowing costs will dampen economic growth and dent fuel demand. Apart from this, resurgent US Dollar demand, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations, supports prospects for some meaningful upside for the major.
The markets now seem convinced that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer than expected in the wake of stubbornly high inflation. Furthermore, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari opened the door for a 50 bps hike at the next meeting in March, which continues to push the US Treasury bond yields higher. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond climbs to its highest level since November, further beyond the 4.0% threshold, and acts as a tailwind for the Greenback.
Furthermore, the prevalent cautious market mood - amid looming recession risks - further benefits the safe-haven buck. Apart from this, speculations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) could pause the policy-tightening cycle, bolstered by a softer Canadian CPI report released last week, favours the USD/CAD bulls. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from Oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3602
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3597
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3466
|Daily SMA50
|1.346
|Daily SMA100
|1.3506
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3659
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3584
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3441
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3631
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3493
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
