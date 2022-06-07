USD/CAD trims a part of intraday gains, downside seems limited amid sliding oil prices/modest USD strength

- USD/CAD gained positive traction on Tuesday, though the uptick lacked follow-through buying.
- A softer tone around US bond yields held back the USD bulls from placing bets and capped gains.
- Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and might continue to act as a tailwind for the major.
The USD/CAD pair retreated built on the overnight bounce from its lowest level since April 21 and gained some follow-through traction during the first half of trading on Tuesday. The momentum pushed spot prices to a three-day high, though ran out of stead near the 1.2615-1.2620 region.
The US dollar trimmed a part of its intraday gains amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, a combination of factors continued lending some support to the major and helped limit the downside, at least for now.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns that a more aggressive move by major central banks to constrain inflation could pose challenges to global economic growth. This, along with the recent sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields, underpinned demand for the safe-haven greenback.
The global supply chain disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war could push consumer prices higher and force the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace. This, in turn, lifted the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back above 3.0% and could offer support to the buck.
Hence, the market focus will remain on the release of the US CPI report on Friday. In the meantime, the ongoing pullback in crude oil prices from a nearly three-month top could weigh on the commodity-linked loonie and warrant caution before placing bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the release of trade balance data from the US and Canada, which might provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair later during the early North American session. Traders will further take cues from the USD/oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2594
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.279
|Daily SMA50
|1.2716
|Daily SMA100
|1.27
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2601
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2535
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2714
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2551
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.256
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2576
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2543
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2609
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2675
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
