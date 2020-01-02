USD/CAD tries to recover to 1.3000 ahead of US and Canada PMI data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index rebounds after closing lower for six straight days.
  • WTI posts modest daily losses, continues to trade above $61.
  • Coming up: Markit Manufacturing PMI data from US and Canada.

The USD/CAD pair slumped to its lowest level since October 2018 at 1.2950 on Tuesday as year-end flows continued to weigh on the greenback. With the market activity returning to normal following the New Year break, the pair is trying to stage a technical recovery. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 1.2985.

USD looks to start 2020 on strong footing

The greenback's market valuation seems to be driving the pair's action. After closing the last six trading days of 2019 in the negative territory and losing 1.3% during that period, the US Dollar Index is up 0.18% at 96.62 at the moment.

Later in the session, the weekly Jobless Claims data from the US and the IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI (final) from both Canada and the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. 

In the meantime, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate added more than 11% in December to help the commodity-loonie to outperform its major rivals going into 2020. Before the Energy Information Administration (EIA) releases its weekly US crude oil stock report on Friday, the barrel of WTI is registering small daily losses around $61.20, helping the pair shake off the bearish pressure.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2982
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.2986
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3143
Daily SMA50 1.3185
Daily SMA100 1.3217
Daily SMA200 1.3259
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3032
Previous Daily Low 1.2943
Previous Weekly High 1.3272
Previous Weekly Low 1.3064
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2998
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2977
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2942
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2899
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2854
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.303
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3075
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3119

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

