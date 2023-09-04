USD/CAD treads waters towards 1.3600, focus on BoC policy decision

- USD/CAD trades higher around 1.3590 after data releases from both countries last week.
- Canadian disappointing GDP data may influence the upcoming BoC's policy decision.
- Saudi Arabia is expected to extend its oil output cut, supporting the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD trades higher around 1.3590, extending gains on the second day during the Asian session on Monday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is experiencing downward support against the US Dollar (USD), which is attributed to the data releases from the United States (US) and Canada.
As said, Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) unexpectedly contracted at the rate of 0.2% annually in the second quarter, against the expected growth of 1.2%. The growth figure was 2.6% in the first quarter. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI report for August showed a reduction, with a reading of 48, compared to the market expectations of 49.2 and from 49.6 prior.
The USD/CAD pair faced downward pressure due to data figures that fell below expectations. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is set to announce its monetary policy decision this Wednesday, and the disappointing GDP figure may impact the anticipated 25 basis point (bps) rate hike by the BoC.
However, the improved prices of US crude oil might have limited the gains of the Loonie pair. The Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) price rose to a new year-to-date (YTD) high of $85.57, following the expected supply cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by Saudi Arabia in October. Additionally, Russia agrees with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies on the decision.
On the other hand, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (Aug) report showed improvement in job creation. The data reported a 187K figure, higher than the expected reading of 170K. The data reported 157K figure in the month of July. ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 47.6, from the previous reading of 46.4. The market consensus was 47.
The robust jobs and manufacturing data support the Greenback which gauges the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against the six other major currencies. Spot treads waters around 104.20 at the time of writing. However, market participants seek further indications from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on the policy decision in the upcoming meeting.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3591
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3514
|Daily SMA50
|1.3346
|Daily SMA100
|1.3396
|Daily SMA200
|1.3464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3613
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3489
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3442
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3765
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores Aussie government’s push for more wages near 0.6450, focus on RBA, Australia GDP
AUD/USD regains positive traction on Monday, albeit lacks follow-through buying. Bets for one more Fed rate hike in 2023 cap the pair ahead of the RBA on Tuesday. The formation of a bearish flag on hourly charts warrants caution for bullish traders.
EUR/USD sellers need validation from 1.0750 and ECB’s Lagarde
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.0780–75 after breaking the key support line stretched from March, now immediate resistance around 1.0780. It’s worth noting that a downside break of an ascending trend line from mid-March joins the bearish MACD signals to keep the Euro sellers hopeful.
Gold upside appears impulsive beyond $1,930 but sentiment matters
Gold price remains mildly bid while picking up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from a one-month high amid early Monday. That said, the US Dollar’s retreat amid the US Labor Day Holiday joins the mixed US–China news to underpin the XAU/USD upside around $1,941 of late.
BitBrowser hacker transfers 236.27 ETH to eXch mixer
BitBrowser recently indicated that its server’s cached data had been compromised, with the bad actor making away with a “significant amount of cryptocurrency assets.”
Week ahead – RBA and BoC to kick-start key round of central bank meetings
After a barrage of US data hurt the dollar this week, the US agenda will become lighter next week with the spotlight turning to the ISM non-manufacturing PMI. Elsewhere, the RBA and the BoC are holding their interest rate decisions, kick-starting a round of pivotal meetings by major central banks.