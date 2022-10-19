- USD/CAD struggles to extend the recovery from two-week low, grinds near intraday top.
- US readiness to use SPR to battle OPEC+ supply cuts weighs on oil prices.
- Sluggish markets restrict immediate moves but firmer yields tease DXY buyers.
- With the BOC’s likely softer rate hike than the Fed’s the pair buyers remain hopeful.
USD/CAD steadies near 1.3750 amid sluggish markets during Wednesday’s European morning. In doing so, the Loonie pair seesaws around intraday high while trying to stretch the previous day’s rebound.
The quote’s resistance to decline could be linked to the latest retreat in oil prices, due to Canada’s reliance on WTI crude oil export, as the US eyes releasing more oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to battle the OPEC+ supply cut. WTI crude oil remains mildly bid at the fortnight low marked the previous day, retreating to around $83.70 at the latest.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids while tracking the recently firmer US Treasury yields. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields added two basis points (bps) near 4.02% mark at the latest.
The market’s inaction could be linked to the lack of major data/events, as well as mixed catalysts surrounding China and Russia. That said, the recently mixed covid numbers from China join Russia’s strong fight in Ukraine to challenge the sentiment. However, upbeat earnings and hopes of more stimulus from Beijing, Tokyo and the Eurozone keep the riskier assets firmer. On the same line could be the UK’s optimism due to the recent U-turn from the fiscal policies.
Elsewhere, Fed bets and the comments suggesting heavy rate hikes from the US central bankers underpin the US Treasury yields and the DXY of late. Earlier in the day, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said, “Until I see some compelling evidence that core inflation has at least peaked, not ready to declare a pause in rate hikes.” With this, the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals that markets are pricing in a nearly 95% chance of the Fed’s 75 rate hike in November.
It’s worth noting that the latest second-tier data from the US and Canada have been mixed but the Bank of Canada (BOC) and the Fed have both shown readiness to battle inflation and increase the benchmark rates. Even so, the hawkish pace at the Fed is much stronger than the BOC and hence the USD/CAD pair is likely to witness further upside if today’s Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) eases.
Forecasts suggest the CPI ease to 6.8% from 7.0% prior while the closely watched BOC CPI could also decline to 5.8% YoY versus 5.6% previous readings.
Technical analysis
Given the bearish MACD signals and the confirmation of the five-week-old rising wedge formation on Monday, USD/CAD is likely to remain on the bear’s radar unless it successfully crosses the 1.3850 immediate hurdle comprising the wedge’s lower line.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3752
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3693
|Daily SMA50
|1.3304
|Daily SMA100
|1.3088
|Daily SMA200
|1.2893
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3811
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3658
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3978
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3703
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3508
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3815
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.389
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3969
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
