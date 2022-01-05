The loonie has not been influenced by Canadian data in the form of November Building Permits, which saw MoM growth beat expectations, and November New Housing Price Index numbers, which fell short of expectations. The Canadian dollar is actually one of the G10 underperformers on Wednesday, despite strength in crude oil prices. FX traders will not want to read too much into the loonie’s intraday underperformance ahead of the release of key Canadian jobs data on Friday, which will come out alongside the official US jobs report. Before that USD/CAD traders will also need to keep an eye on the release of the minutes from the hawkish December Fed meeting at 1900GMT.

A much stronger than forecast US ADP national employment change report did little to shift the dial for the pair. USD may be struggling to pick up in wake of hot labour market data given that we still need confirmation from the official December jobs report that last month saw bumper jobs growth. Tuesday’s ISM manufacturing survey sent strong signals via the prices paid subindex that US inflation may be close to peaking, which some think will ease pressure on the Fed to be hawkish in 2022.

USD/CAD has traded indecisively thus far this Wednesday, keeping within a relatively thin 1.2700-1.2750 range, roughly midway between its 21 and 50-day moving averages which reside at 1.2670 and 1.2787 respectively. At current levels just above 1.2700, the pair is trading flat on the day.

