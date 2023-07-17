USD/CAD trades with positive bias above 1.3200 mark, lacks bullish conviction

- USD/CAD gains some follow-through traction and recovers further from the YTD low.
- Retreating Crude Oil prices undermines the Loonie and lends some support to the major.
- Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycles cap gains for the USD and the pair.
The USD/CAD pair kicks off the new week on a positive note and builds on Friday's goodish recovery move from sub-1.3100 levels, or the lowest since September 2022. Spot prices stick to modest intraday gains through the Asian session and currently trade near the 1.3225 region, albeit lack any follow-through buying.
Crude Oil prices drift lower for the second straight day as worries that a global economic downturn will dent fuel demand prompt bulls to take some profits off the table, especially after the recent runup to the highest level since April. The concerns resurfaced following the release of rather unimpressive macro data from China, which showed that growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed in the second quarter. Adding to this, the resumption of Oil production in Libya over the weekend weighs on the black liquid. This, in turn, is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, continues to draw support from the upbeat US data released on Friday, which showed that consumer confidence in July surged to the highest since September 2021. Moreover, a softer tone around the US equity futures further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates steady for the rest of the year, following the widely anticipated 25 bps in July, holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Market participants now look forward to the Empire State Manufacturing Index, due for release from the US later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the major. Traders will further take cues from Oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. The focus, however, will remain glued to the latest Canadian consumer inflation figures on Tuesday, which should play a key role in determining the Bank of Canada's next policy move and the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3223
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3217
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3223
|Daily SMA50
|1.3358
|Daily SMA100
|1.3472
|Daily SMA200
|1.3492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3227
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3093
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3304
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3313
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive below 1.1250 as US Dollar recovers
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.1250, extending the pullback from the highest levels since February 2022 during the mid-Asian session on Monday. The pair is weighed down by a brief US Dollar recovery following last week's heavy sell-off.
GBP/USD bulls have the upper hand, ascending channel breakout in play
GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and consolidates in a range. Last week's breakout through a one-month-old ascending trend channel favours bullish traders. Any meaningful corrective decline might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Gold loses the momentum above $1,950 following mixed Chinese data
Gold price struggles to gain traction and extends Friday’s retracement slide from the $1,965 area. The precious metal currently trades around $1,950 in the Asian session following the mixed Chinese data. The upbeat US consumer confidence helped the US Dollar recover, dragging gold prices lower on Friday.
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
Bitcoin has been stuck trading in a small range for more than three weeks, causing Ethereum and other altcoins to follow its lead. While XRP’s decision provided a respite, it was all but temporary. As the dust settled, most of the cryptocurrencies that pumped due to the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit’s decision retraced due to profit-taking.
China growth disappoints – US earnings in focus
The Chinese economy grew 6.3% in Q2 and that’s faster than a 4.5% growth in Q1 but lower than the market estimate of 7.3%. Now don’t be blindsided by the strong look of these numbers, because the latest figures were distorted by a low base effect last year when Shanghai and other big cities were in lockdown.