USD/CAD trades with modest losses, just below 1.3300 mark

- USD/CAD edges lower and retreats further from two-month tops.
- A subdued USD demand weighed, weaker oil prices lend support.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the 1.3300 round-figure mark.
The pair edged lower on the first day of a new trading week and retreated further from two-month tops set on Friday, touched in the aftermath of stronger-than-expected headline NFP print.
Traders might prefer to stay on the sidelines
However, the fact that the monthly Canadian employment details also came in better than consensus estimates helped offset the positive trigger and kept a lid on any further positive move.
As investors looked past the latest macro releases, the US dollar consolidated its recent strong gains to near four-month tops and failed to provide any fresh bullish impetus to the major.
Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned, at least for now, amid a weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to gain any meaningful traction or continues with its lacklustre trading action amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3291
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3163
|Daily SMA50
|1.3141
|Daily SMA100
|1.318
|Daily SMA200
|1.3224
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3321
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3278
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3321
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.323
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.328
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3257
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3237
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3323
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3366
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
