USD/CAD trades with modest losses, just below 1.3200 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A pickup in Crude Oil prices underpinned Loonie and exerted some pressure.
  • A modest rebound in the US bond yields/USD helped limit further downside.
  • Investors look forward to Fedspeaks for some short-term trading impetus.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit remained well within a broader trading band held over the past four sessions.
 
The pair continued with its struggle to sustain/build on its momentum beyond 50-day SMA resistance near the 1.3200 round figure mark and was being weighed down by a mildly positive tone around Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie.
 
Despite growing market concerns over the recent escalation in the US-China trade dispute, the fact that PBOC set the Yuan fixing stronger than expected on Tuesday helped boost investors' appetite for riskier assets and turned out to be one of the key factors that drove oil prices higher on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a mildly positive tone around equity markets, led to a modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the US Dollar and helped limit any meaningful downside, at least for the time being.
 
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any fresh buying interest or the range-bound price action marks the end of the recent corrective bounce amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, though scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members might provide some short-term trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3196
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3123
Daily SMA50 1.3214
Daily SMA100 1.3309
Daily SMA200 1.3307
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.325
Previous Daily Low 1.3178
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3106
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3222
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3174
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.314
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3318

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

