- USD/CAD attracted some selling on Friday and was pressured by a combination of factors.
- Rising oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid modest USD weakness.
- The downside seems cushioned as the focus remains glued to the US/Canadian jobs report.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower during the first half of the European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.2815-1.2810 region in the last hour.
A combination of factors failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to capitalize on the overnight strong bounce from a near two-week low and attracted fresh selling near the 1.2865 region on Friday. A pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a headwind for spot prices amid modest intraday US dollar pullback.
An impending European Union embargo on Russian oil continued fueling worries about tightening supply and helped offset concerns about slowing global economic growth. In fact, the EU had proposed a plan to phase out Russian oil imports by end of the year. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to crude oil prices.
On the other hand, the USD witnessed some profit-taking amid some repositioning trade ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP. This further exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair, though hawkish Fed expectations and elevated US Treasury bond yields should limit the USD losses.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said that policymakers were ready to approve a 50 bps increase at upcoming meetings. Moreover, the markets expect that the Fed would need to take more drastic action to curb soaring and are pricing in an additional 200 bps rate hike for the rest of 2022. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying.
Investors might also prefer to wait for a fresh impetus from the release of monthly employment details from the US and Canada, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics for some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2828
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2699
|Daily SMA50
|1.266
|Daily SMA100
|1.2682
|Daily SMA200
|1.2639
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2868
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2713
|Previous Weekly High
|1.288
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2809
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2897
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3052
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds firmly towards 1.0600 as USD eases ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is recovering ground towards 1.0600, reversing a dip below 1.0500. The US dollar is failing to capitalize on the risk-off flows ahead of the US NFP. Growth concerns, the EU-Russia energy crisis and ECB’s divergence with Fed keep EUR sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2350 amid US dollar retreat, NFP eyed
GBP/USD is rebounding towards 1.2350 amid a broad US dollar retreat despite risk-off sentiment. The BOE raised inflation forecasts to double-digit, triggering stagflation fears while announcing a 25 bps rate hike. Renewed Brexit concerns could cap cable's upside.
Gold flat-lined around $1,975 region, eyes NFP for fresh impetus
Gold remained on the defensive through the early European session amid hawkish Fed expectations. The underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the USD further acted as a headwind for the commodity. A softer risk tone extended some support as investors await the release of the US jobs report (NFP).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Could employment become a new headache for the Fed? Premium
The Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to show that the economy added 391K new jobs, below the previous 431K but still a good figure. The unemployment rate is expected to have contracted to 3.5% from 3.6% in the previous month.