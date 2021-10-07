USD/CAD trades with modest losses, downside seems limited

- A modest USD weakness prompted some selling around USD/CAD on Thursday.
- Retreating oil prices could undermine the loonie and help limit losses for the pair.
- Bears might wait for a sustained break below weekly lows before placing fresh bets.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower during the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2565 region in the last hour.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from mid-1.2600s, or weekly tops and witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading action on Thursday. The risk-on impulse in the markets weighed on the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
The global risk sentiment witnessed a dramatic turnaround after Russian leaders reassured Europe on gas supplies. Adding to this, the top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said that his party would allow an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December to avert a federal debt default and further boosted investors' confidence.
A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields did little to impress bullish traders, though prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed should help limit the USD losses. Investors seem convinced that the Fed would begin tapering its bond purchases by the end of 2021 and have also started pricing in the possibility of a rate hike in 2022.
Apart from this, a follow-through pullback in crude oil prices from seven-year tops could undermine the commodity-linked loonie and extend some support to the USD/CAD pair. Oil prices remained under pressure for the second successive day after an unexpected rise in US stockpiles raised concerns over demand after the recent runaway rally.
This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.2550-45 region (weekly lows) before positioning for any further depreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US for some impetus later during the early North American session.
Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, might influence the USD and produce some trading opportunities. Investors will further take cues from a scheduled speech by the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and oil price dynamics ahead of the closely-watched monthly jobs reports from the US (NFP) and Canada on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2568
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2683
|Daily SMA50
|1.2626
|Daily SMA100
|1.2474
|Daily SMA200
|1.2516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2571
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2775
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2594
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2619
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2526
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1550 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1550, paring some of its losses as the safe-haven dollar retreats. Congress is set to delay the debt ceiling deadline and a summit between US and Chinese leaders is planned. Russia's promise to provide more gas to Europe supports the euro.
GBP/USD rises to 1.3600 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, benefiting from hopes for a resolution to the debt ceiling crisis and smoother Sino-American relations. UK PM Johnson's refusal to allow more immigrants to drive lorries is marginally weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD remains resilient near $1,760 amid softer USD
Gold prices continue to trade in a broader range of $1,7750 and $1,750. The prices recovered from the lower levels as bullish bargain buyers stepped in to buy earlier dip in prices.
SafeMoon price can rally 20% if it can hold above this crucial barrier
SafeMoon price is currently experiencing a slowdown as it hovers above a stable support floor. However, investors need to note that a successful bounce off this barrier could extend the altcoin’s rally. SafeMoon price set up three lower highs and two lower lows since September 6.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior Premium
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows.