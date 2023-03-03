USD/CAD trades with modest losses below 1.3600 amid bullish Oil prices, weaker USD

- USD/CAD meets with a fresh supply on Friday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Bullish Oil prices underpin the Loonie and act as a headwind amid a modest USD weakness.
- Recession fears, hawkish Fed expectations should limit losses for the USD and lend support.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some sellers near the 1.3600 round-figure mark on Friday and maintains its offered tone through the early European session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.3575 region, down just over 0.10% for the day, though any meaningful downside still seems elusive.
Crude Oil prices hold steady near a two-week high touched on Thursday amid the latest optimism about a strong fuel demand recovery in China - the world's top importer. This, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with a modest US Dollar downtick, exerts some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, growing worries that rapidly rising borrowing costs will dampen global economic growth and dent fuel demand could cap gains for Oil prices. Apart from this, hawkish Fed expectations support prospects for the emergence of some USD dip buying and should contribute to limiting losses for the major.
The US CPI, PPI and the PCE Price Index released recently indicated that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped. Moreover, the incoming upbeat US macro data, including the Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday, pointed to a resilient economy. Adding to this, a slew of FOMC members backed the case for higher rate hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation and remains supportive of elevated US bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rose to its highest level since last November and the rate-sensitive two-year Treasury note shot to levels last seen in July 2007, which, in turn, favours the USD bulls.
Apart from this, speculations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) could pause the policy-tightening cycle, bolstered by the softer Canadian CPI report released last week, warrant caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so has run its course. Traders now look to the release of the US ISM Services PMI, due later during the early North American session. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide some meaningful impetus on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3578
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.348
|Daily SMA50
|1.3459
|Daily SMA100
|1.3504
|Daily SMA200
|1.328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3641
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3582
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3441
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3605
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3547
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3629
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3665
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3688
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm above 1.0600 ahead of US PMI data
EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.0600 following the earlier rebound that was fueled by hawkish ECB commentary. The US Dollar stays on the back foot as investors await the ISM's Services PMI report for February.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.2000
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in positive territory near 1.2000 heading into the American session on Friday. The improving market mood and retreating US T-bond yields weigh on the US Dollar as focus shifts to ISM Services PMI data.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward $1,850 on Friday. Ahead of the ISM Services PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day near 4%, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
Why analysts believe Bitcoin is going to zero, will BTC price nosedive?
Crypto analysts note that headwinds are starting to pile up, explaining the recent decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency prices.
US February ISM Services PMI Preview: Will it influence Fed rate hike bets? Premium
The US Dollar’s poor performance in the last quarter of 2022 continued into the new year and the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered losses for the fourth straight month in January.