USD/CAD trades with modest losses, around 1.3400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The USD remains on the defensive amid growing Fed rate cut bets.
   •  Oil prices stabilize after Wednesday’s slump and underpinned Loonie.
   •  Traders now eye second-tier US/Canadian data for some impetus.

The USD/CAD pair failed to capitalize on the overnight bounce from two-week lows and was seen trading in a narrow band, just above the 1.3400 handle through the early European session on Thursday.

As investors looked past Wednesday's disappointing release of the US ADP report, upbeat US ISM non-manufacturing PMI provided a much-needed respite to the US Dollar bulls and assisted the pair to reverse an early dip to the 1.3360 area.

Adding to this, the latest leg of a slump in Crude Oil prices on Wednesday weighed heavily on the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and further collaborated to the pair's goodish intraday short-covering bounce of around 70-pips, further beyond the 1.3400 mark.

Meanwhile, the USD lacked any strong follow-through amid firming expectations that the Fed will be forced to deliver interest rate cut(s) by the end of this year. This coupled with some stability in Oil prices kept a lid on any subsequent up-move for the major.

It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any fresh buying interest as market participants now look forward to Canadian trade balance data and second-tier US economic releases for a fresh impetus later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3412
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.3418
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3454
Daily SMA50 1.3418
Daily SMA100 1.3349
Daily SMA200 1.3272
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.343
Previous Daily Low 1.3362
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3429
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3404
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3388
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3377
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3336
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.331
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3444
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.347
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3511

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD consolidates losses ahead of the critical ECB meeting

EUR/USD consolidates losses ahead of the critical ECB meeting

EUR/USD is consolidating losses above 1.1200. Markets await the ECB which is expected to announce a new funding scheme (TLTRO) and publish new forecasts. The USD is gaining amid intensifying trade tensions.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD settling below 1.2700 ahead of Carney's speech

GBP/USD settling below 1.2700 ahead of Carney's speech

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after succumbing to USD strength on Wednesday. BOE Governor Mark Carney speaks later as uncertainty about Brexit and potential trade deals with the US is persisting. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY flirting with session lows, just above 108.00 handle

USD/JPY flirting with session lows, just above 108.00 handle

Investors looked past Wednesday’s upbeat release of the US ISM services PMI. Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and prompts some fresh selling. The USD remains on the defensive amid weaker US bond yields/Fed rate cut buts.

USD/JPY News

EUR: Here's 3 Things to Expect from ECB

EUR: Here's 3 Things to Expect from ECB

EUR/USD rallied for 4 days straight this week but the sellers are returning ahead of the rate decision. Back in March, the ECB announced a series of new loans that would provide additional stimulus to the Eurozone economy.

Read more

Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1331 as trade news grab the spotlight

Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1331 as trade news grab the spotlight

Although initially negative headlines from the US-Mexico talks propelled the risk-safety during early Thursday, trade positive comments later on restored investor confidence and dragged the Gold prices down towards $1331 amid initial Asian session.

Gold News

