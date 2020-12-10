- USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce and witnessed some selling on Thursday.
- A modest uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some pressure on the pair.
- The cautious mood extended some support to the safe-haven USD amid stalled US stimulus talks.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling during the early part of the European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2790 region in the last hour.
A combination of factors failed to assist the pair to build on the previous day's post-BoC recovery move from the 1.2770-65 support zone, or the lowest level since May 2018. The Canadian central bank opted for a wait and see approach on the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and on the rollout of vaccines.
As expected, the BoC left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing. The accompanying policy statement revealed that rates would remain at their effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed, which under the current projections will not happen until 2023.
As investors looked past the BoC monetary policy update, a modest uptick in crude oil prices extended some support to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This, along with a subdued US dollar price action, turned out to be key factors that prompted some selling around the USD/CAD pair during the first half of the action on Thursday.
Meanwhile, stalled US stimulus talks raised now seemed to have raised doubts on whether the Republicans and Democrats can reach a consensus over the proposed a relief package. Apart from this, a deadlock in the post-Brexit trade talks weighed on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, might drive some haven flows back towards the greenback and help limit the downside.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the releases of the latest consumer inflation figures and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data, along with the US stimulus headlines, will influence the USD and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2802
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2986
|Daily SMA50
|1.3102
|Daily SMA100
|1.3175
|Daily SMA200
|1.3509
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.277
|Previous Weekly High
|1.301
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2774
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2809
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2794
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2782
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2871
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus
EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread
GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.
XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.
The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs
A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday.
WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71.