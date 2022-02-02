USD/CAD trades with modest gains, remains below 1.2700 ahead of OPEC+/US ADP report

- USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Wednesday, though lacked any follow-through.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside amid sustained USD selling.
- Investors now await OPEC+ decision and the US ADP report before placing directional bets.
The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily high during the first half of the European session, though struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the 1.2700 mark.
Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair attracted some buying and for now, seems to have snapped two days of the losing streak. That said, bullish crude oil prices continued underpinning the commodity-linked loonie and capped the upside amid the prevalent US dollar selling bias.
Oil prices held steady near the seven-year high touched last week and remained well supported by expectations about a limited production increase by major oil producers. Adding to this, the conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine further acted as a tailwind for the black gold ahead of the OPEC+ decision later this Wednesday.
On the other hand, the US dollar was weighed down by less hawkish comments by Fed officials, pushing back against markets bets for a 50 bps rate hike in March. This was seen as another factor that held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the USD/CAD pair, at least for now.
Market participants now look forward to headlines coming out of the OPEC+ meeting. This, along with geopolitical developments, will influence oil price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2693
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2623
|Daily SMA50
|1.2716
|Daily SMA100
|1.2625
|Daily SMA200
|1.2509
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2727
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2655
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2797
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2554
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2682
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2652
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2796
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
