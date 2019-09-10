USD/CAD trades with modest gains, recovers further from multi-week lows set on Monday

- A follow-through pickup in the US bond yields extends some support to the USD.
- The ongoing bullish run in Oil prices underpin Loonie and might cap strong gains.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained well below the 1.3200 handle.
The pair extended last week's sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of the 1.3400 handle and lost some additional ground on Monday, sliding farther below mid-1.3100s to its lowest level since late-July. The pair, however, showed some resilience at lower levels and witnessed a late rebound from six-week lows amid a pickup in the US Dollar.
Bullish Oil prices partly offset a modest USD uptick
Against the backdrop of growing optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade talks, a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors that helped limit any further losses, rather assisted the pair to gain some follow-through traction through the early European session on Tuesday.
However, the ongoing bullish run underpinned the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful recovery for the pair. Oil prices rose for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed further beyond the $58.00/barrel mark to their highest level in almost six weeks on the back of firming expectations that OPEC and other producing countries may agree to extend output cuts to support prices.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, it will be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the recovery move or the pair meets with some fresh supply near the 50-day SMA support breakpoint now turned support around the 1.3200 round figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3177
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.317
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3278
|Daily SMA50
|1.3194
|Daily SMA100
|1.3288
|Daily SMA200
|1.3316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.318
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3138
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3158
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3104
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3188
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3229
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1050 as USD buying stalls
EUR/USD is grinding higher above 1.1050, as the technical set up favors the bulls. Also, a pause in the US dollar buying across the board amid retreating Treasury yields offers support to the pair.
GBP/USD fades an uptick to 1.2380 ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD failed another run to the six-week tops near 1.2385 and reverted to the familiar range around 1.2350, as the focus remains on the UK jobs data amid a likely Brexit calm, with UK Parliament adjourned until Oct 14th.
USD/JPY eases from over 1-month tops, still comfortable above 107.00 mark
Trade optimism continues to weigh on the JPY’s safe-haven status and remained supportive. A subdued USD price action fails to provide any bullish impetus, rather capped further gains.
Gold: Bearish bias strengthens with drop to one-month lows
Gold fell to a one-month low of $1,486 soon before press time. The slide to one-month low has strengthened the bearish bias put forward by the daily chart double top breakdown confirmed on Thursday and the weekly chart bearish engulfing pattern.
Forex Today: China factory deflation offsets trade optimism, UK jobs in focus
Market mood stays cautiously optimistic amid deepening Chinese factory deflation that offset positive US-China trade development. Asian equities turned south on poor China PPI.