USD/CAD trades with modest gains around 1.2075-80 region, lacks follow-through

- USD/CAD edged higher on Wednesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
- Sliding US bond yields undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
- Dovish Fed expectations continued acting as a headwind for the USD and capped gains.
- Investors now eye the Canadian CPI report for a fresh impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from multi-year lows and remained confined in a range above mid-1.2000s through the early European session.
Crude oil prices extended the previous day's corrective slide from over two-month lows and slipped further below the $65.00/barrel mark on Wednesday. This was seen as a key factor that undermined the commodity-linked loonie and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.
This, to a larger extent, was offset by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. This, in turn, held traders from positioning for any meaningful recovery and kept a lid on any meaningful recovery for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Given the Fed's stubbornly dovish view that any spike in inflation will be transitory, investors have been scaling back their expectations for an earlier than anticipated lift-off. This continued acting as a headwind for the USD and dragged it to the lowest level since January.
Hence, the key focus will remain on the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, due later during the US session. Heading into the key event risk, the release of Canadian consumer inflation figures might provide some trading impetus during the early North American session.
From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the near-term downtrend might still be far from being over. That said, oversold conditions on short-term charts warrant some caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2078
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2066
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2252
|Daily SMA50
|1.2427
|Daily SMA100
|1.2565
|Daily SMA200
|1.2831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2081
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2203
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2046
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2039
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2055
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-month tops near 1.2250 ahead of a busy docket
EUR/USD is flirting with three-month highs near 1.2250 amid a tepid risk sentiment. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Focus shifts to Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
Gold poised to test $1900 amid a bull pennant, focus on FOMC minutes
Gold price consolidates in a tight range before the next push higher towards $1900. Investors await the FOMC minutes, as gold hovers near multi-month tops. A potential bull pennant on the 4H chart keeps buyers hopeful.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.