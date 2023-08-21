USD/CAD trades sideways near 1.3530, as focus shifts to US Homes Sales, Jackson Hole

Share:

USD/CAD consolidates, seeking fresh impetus on monetary policies from both countries.

BoC new forecasts suggest inflation will fall at a slower pace than previously anticipated

Traders aim to gather more cues on the economic situation and inflation outlook.

USD/CAD consolidates around 1.3530, treading water to extend an upward trend for the fifth consecutive week. The US Dollar (USD) gets support due to upbeat US economic data and elevated United States (US) Treasury yields. Market participants could turn cautious and seek more insights into the direction regarding the potential US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy before placing fresh bets on the USD/CAD pair.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) implemented a 25 basis points (bps) increase in the interest rate in July, bringing it to 5%, due to robust consumption and a resilient labor market. This move was driven by the aim to address persistent inflationary pressures. The central bank also revised its projections, estimating that inflation will take longer than previously expected to fall back to desired levels.

Looking ahead, investors are anticipating the potential for another 25 bps interest rate hike at the upcoming policy meeting in September. However, during the previous week, Canada’s softer inflation figures were not able to stem the weakening of the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the strength of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, trades slightly lower around 103.30. Investors could turn cautious and aim to gather more cues on the economic situation and inflation outlook from upcoming Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech during the Jackson Hole Symposium.

On the economic data front, market participants will closely monitor Home Sales data and the preliminary S&P Global PMI surveys for August along with Canada’s Retail Sales. These datasets could offer a more distinct view of the situation, helping investors to assess the potential course of action by both economies.