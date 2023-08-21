USD/CAD trades sideways near 1.3530, as focus shifts to US Homes Sales, Jackson Hole

- USD/CAD consolidates, seeking fresh impetus on monetary policies from both countries.
- BoC new forecasts suggest inflation will fall at a slower pace than previously anticipated
- Traders aim to gather more cues on the economic situation and inflation outlook.
USD/CAD consolidates around 1.3530, treading water to extend an upward trend for the fifth consecutive week. The US Dollar (USD) gets support due to upbeat US economic data and elevated United States (US) Treasury yields. Market participants could turn cautious and seek more insights into the direction regarding the potential US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy before placing fresh bets on the USD/CAD pair.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) implemented a 25 basis points (bps) increase in the interest rate in July, bringing it to 5%, due to robust consumption and a resilient labor market. This move was driven by the aim to address persistent inflationary pressures. The central bank also revised its projections, estimating that inflation will take longer than previously expected to fall back to desired levels.
Looking ahead, investors are anticipating the potential for another 25 bps interest rate hike at the upcoming policy meeting in September. However, during the previous week, Canada’s softer inflation figures were not able to stem the weakening of the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the strength of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, trades slightly lower around 103.30. Investors could turn cautious and aim to gather more cues on the economic situation and inflation outlook from upcoming Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech during the Jackson Hole Symposium.
On the economic data front, market participants will closely monitor Home Sales data and the preliminary S&P Global PMI surveys for August along with Canada’s Retail Sales. These datasets could offer a more distinct view of the situation, helping investors to assess the potential course of action by both economies.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3533
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3363
|Daily SMA50
|1.3282
|Daily SMA100
|1.3385
|Daily SMA200
|1.3453
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3575
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3524
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3575
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3437
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3556
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3526
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 as US Dollar weakens
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0900 on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand on Monday amid improving risk mood and helps the pair stretch higher. The US economic docket will not offer any high-tier data releases.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.2750 on improving market mood
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of the new week and trades in positive territory above 1.2750. The positive shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by rising US stock index futures, makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold holds steady at around $1,890 despite rising US yields
Gold price continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight channel at around $1,890 on Monday. Although the US Dollar stays under selling pressure, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 4.3%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.