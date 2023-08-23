USD/CAD trades higher near 1.3550 as Crude falls, focus on US PMI, Canada Retail Sales

- USD/CAD extends gains as an effect of the drop in Crude oil price.
- US PMI data and Canada Retail Sales could give fresh insights into both economies.
- US Dollar Index (USD) shows resilience despite the drop in US Treasury yields.
USD/CAD treads water to continue its winning streak, hovering around 1.3550 during the early trading hours in the European session on Wednesday. The USD/CAD currency pair experiences upward pressure due to the drop in crude oil prices, attributed to concerns over the global economic slowdown and hopes of China’s fiscal stimulus decline.
EUR/USD traders await the upcoming releases of preliminary PMI data for August from the United States (US) along with monthly figures of Canada’s Retail Sales in June. These datasets could provide insights into the economic situations of both countries, offering fresh impetus for placing trades in the USD/CAD pair. The market participants will also closely watch the upcoming Jackson Hole annual symposium starting on Thursday, followed by Fed Chair Powell’s speech scheduled to be held on Friday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), gauging the Greenback's strength against six key currencies, shows resilience by continuing the winning streak despite the correction in United States (US) Treasury yields. The 10-year US bond yields dropped to 4.26%, down by almost 1.80% in two days. At the time of writing, the DXY is trading higher near 103.70.
However, data released on Tuesday revealed that downbeat US housing data put pressure on the US Dollar (USD). As said, the annual US Existing Home Sales declined 2.2% to the figure of 4.07M in July, below the market consensus of 4.15M. The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improved in August from -9 to -7, as expected.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3554
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.355
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3401
|Daily SMA50
|1.329
|Daily SMA100
|1.3387
|Daily SMA200
|1.3456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3513
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3575
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3437
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3545
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3533
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3491
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3625
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 after disappointing German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0850. The data from Germany and the EU showed that Services PMI fell into contraction territory below 50 in August, weighing heavily on the Euro. Focus shifts to US PMI readings.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 on dismal UK PMI
GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped below 50 in August, revealing a contraction in the private sector's business activity. Markets await US PMI surveys.
Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar
Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support. China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Aptos announces an improvement over ERC-721 token standard, likely to catalyze APT recovery
Aptos announced the launch of a Digital Asset Standard (DA) to scale NFTs for creators on its chain. The launch is an improvement over the chain’s existing token standard TokenV1, Ethereum’s ERC-721 and Solana network’s SPL.
Flash PMIs set to weaken further in August
The FTSE 100 managed to finally break its worst run of losses since 2019 yesterday, posting its first daily gain since the 10th August. The gains were hard-won however with the index trying retreating from its daily highs and failing for the second day in a row to consolidate a move above 7,300.