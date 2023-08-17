USD/CAD trades higher near 1.3530 on robust US data, eyes on US Initial Jobless Claims

  • USD/CAD continues to gain due to robust US economic indicators.
  • Elevated Treasury yields supported the strength of the Greenback.
  • FOMC’s minutes revealed a divergence among Fed officials concerning interest rate hikes.
USD/CAD continues its winning streak for the fifth consecutive week, currently trading around 1.3530. This could be attributed to another set of robust United States (US) macroeconomic data released on Wednesday. These data releases contributed to the concerns about the potential for further tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) during its upcoming September meeting.
 
The US docket has the US Housing Starts (MoM) figure in July, which improved to 1.452M from the previous month’s 1.398M, compared to the expected 1.448M. The Monthly Industrial Production posted a reading of 1% against the anticipated 0.3%, which increased from the previous reading of -0.8%. However, US Building Permits increased to 1.442M from the 1.441M prior, compared to the anticipated 1.463M in July.
 
The USD/CAD pair is also benefiting from the rise in US Treasury yields, driven by elevated optimism and an increase in risk appetite. This shift in investor behavior is contributing to the positive performance of the Greenback against the six major currencies. US Dollar Index (DXY) trades around 103.50 during the trading hours in the Asian session on Thursday.
 
Additionally, the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) minutes of the July meeting revealed a divergence of opinions among Fed officials concerning interest rate hikes. While certain members anticipated a potential economic contraction resulting from higher interest rates, the majority of policymakers remained committed to reducing inflation and reaching the 2% target.
 
Investors will likely monitor the forthcoming announcements of the US Initial Jobless Claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, both scheduled for release during the North American session. These datasets have the potential to offer new insights into the broader economic prospects, aiding traders in gaining a clearer perspective on the USD/CAD pair.

USD/CAD: Additional Support levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3534
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.3533
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3328
Daily SMA50 1.3274
Daily SMA100 1.3384
Daily SMA200 1.3451
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3545
Previous Daily Low 1.3475
Previous Weekly High 1.3502
Previous Weekly Low 1.3356
Previous Monthly High 1.3387
Previous Monthly Low 1.3093
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3519
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3502
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.349
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3448
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.342
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.356
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3588
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.363

 

 

