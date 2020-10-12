USD/CAD trades flat above 1.3100 despite falling crude oil prices

- USD/CAD is struggling to find direction on Monday.
- WTI is down more than 3% as oil production in Libya restarts.
- US Dollar Index stays quiet above 93.00 at the start of the week.
The USD/CAD pair is fluctuating in a narrow band on Monday as thin trading conditions due to the Columbus Day and Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US and Canada, respectively, keep movements limited. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.3117.
WTI drops below $40 on Monday
Following the reports revealing that force majeure at Libya's largest oilfield had been lifted, crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which gained nearly 10% last week, is currently losing around 3% at $39.40. If the WTI fails to stage a rebound and extends its slide when North American traders return on Tuesday, the commodity-related CAD could struggle to stay resilient against its rivals.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems to be staying in a consolidation phase above 93.00 following last week's slump. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes are posting decisive gains on Monday, making it difficult for the USD to find demand as a safe haven.
On Tuesday, the US economic docket will feature the Consumer Price Index (CPI), NFIB Business Optimism Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism data.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3112
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3122
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3274
|Daily SMA50
|1.3229
|Daily SMA100
|1.3392
|Daily SMA200
|1.3536
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1.311
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3341
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.311
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2998
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3268
