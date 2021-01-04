USD/CAD trades at multi-year lows near 1.2670 ahead of PMI data

- USD/CAD is falling for the seventh straight trading day.
- WTI touched its highest level since February 2020 at $49.80.
- Focus shifts to PMI data from Canada and the US.
The USD/CAD pair lost 140 pips last week and extended its slide on Monday pressured by broad USD weakness and surging crude oil prices. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since April 2018 at 1.2672, down 0.43% on a daily basis.
CAD capitalizes on oil rally
Risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets on the first trading day of 2021. Boosted by heightened optimism for a steady recovery in global energy demand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to its highest level since February 2020 at $49.80 on Monday and helped CAD gather strength against its rivals.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that most OPEC+ experts said that they don't support an increase in the group's oil output from February by another 500,000 barrels per day and this headline seems to be helping WTI push higher.
On the other hand, the greenback struggles to find demand as a safe haven and the US Dollar Index is losing 0.5% around 89.50.
In the second half of the day, the IHS Markit will release the Manufacturing PMI data for both Canada and the United States. Additionally, investors will keep a close eye on US stocks, which remain on track to open at fresh all-time highs. If the market mood remains upbeat in the American session, the USD is likely to remain weak against its rivals.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2675
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.2727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2793
|Daily SMA50
|1.2965
|Daily SMA100
|1.3082
|Daily SMA200
|1.3403
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2735
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2719
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2876
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2714
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2729
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2735
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2743
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2751
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, up on the day but off the highs. The market mood has somewhat soured as concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus is outweighing vaccine hopes. Tensions are mounting ahead of Tuesday's special elections in Georgia.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown
GBP-USD has dropped below 1.36 as UK PM Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a new and strict nationwide lockdown amid an increase in covid cases. Britain began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.
Gold: Rallies to near two-month tops, around $1935-36 region
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some strong positive traction on Monday. The prevalent USD selling bias was seen as a key factor that benefitted the commodity. Worries about the continuous surge in COVID cases remained supportive of the move.
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.