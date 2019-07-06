USD/CAD trades at multi-week lows near 1.3350 ahead of US & Canada employment data

- WTI clings to small gains above $53.
- Unemployment rate is expected to stay unchanged at 5.7% in Canada.
- US Dollar Index stays calm above 97 ahead of NFP data.
The USD/CAD pair lost nearly 70 pips on Thursday and extended its slide today to touch its lowest level since late April at 1.3343. With the trading action turning subdued ahead of today's critical macroeconomic data releases, the pair is little changed above 1.3350.
The unemployment rate in Canada is expected to stay unchanged at 5.7% with the net change in employment dropping to 8K from 106.5K. On the other hand, following April's impressive 263K increase, the NFP in the U.S. is seen edging lower to 185K. Investors will also be paying close attention to wage inflation data.
"The wage growth figures will be in focus as many FOMC members have opened up for a change in the policy rate during the past days," Danske Bank analysts said previewing the employment report. Ahead of the data, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways above 97.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which gained 2.7% on Thursday to help the commodity-sensitive loonie outperform its rivals, is clinging to modest gains above the $53 mark today, helping the CAD stay resilient against the buck.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3358
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3449
|Daily SMA50
|1.3416
|Daily SMA100
|1.3349
|Daily SMA200
|1.3275
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3432
|Previous Daily Low
|1.336
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3429
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3312
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3408
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.348
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits a 10-week high after the weak NFP
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1300, at the highest since late March. The USD is plunging after the NFP showed an increase of only 75K. Wages disappointed as well.
GBP/USD touches a three-week high after weak US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, the highest since May 21st. The greenback has fallen after the jobs report fell short job gains and wages. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus
However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.