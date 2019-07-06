USD/CAD trades at multi-week lows near 1.3350 ahead of US & Canada employment data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI clings to small gains above $53.
  • Unemployment rate is expected to stay unchanged at 5.7% in Canada. 
  • US Dollar Index stays calm above 97 ahead of NFP data. 

The USD/CAD pair lost nearly 70 pips on Thursday and extended its slide today to touch its lowest level since late April at 1.3343. With the trading action turning subdued ahead of today's critical macroeconomic data releases, the pair is little changed above 1.3350.

The unemployment rate in Canada is expected to stay unchanged at 5.7% with the net change in employment dropping to 8K from 106.5K. On the other hand, following April's impressive 263K increase, the NFP in the U.S. is seen edging lower to 185K. Investors will also be paying close attention to wage inflation data.

"The wage growth figures will be in focus as many FOMC members have opened up for a change in the policy rate during the past days," Danske Bank analysts said previewing the employment report. Ahead of the data, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways above 97.

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which gained 2.7% on Thursday to help the commodity-sensitive loonie outperform its rivals, is clinging to modest gains above the $53 mark today, helping the CAD stay resilient against the buck.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3358
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3449
Daily SMA50 1.3416
Daily SMA100 1.3349
Daily SMA200 1.3275
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3432
Previous Daily Low 1.336
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3429
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3404
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3336
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3312
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3264
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3408
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3456
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.348

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits a 10-week high after the weak NFP

EUR/USD hits a 10-week high after the weak NFP

EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1300, at the highest since late March. The USD is plunging after the NFP showed an increase of only 75K. Wages disappointed as well.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD touches a three-week high after weak US jobs data

GBP/USD touches a three-week high after weak US jobs data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, the highest since May 21st. The greenback has fallen after the jobs report fell short job gains and wages. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.

Gold News

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location