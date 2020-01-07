USD/CAD trades at fresh weekly highs above 1.3000

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Oil extends corrective slide toward $62 on Tuesday.
  • Upbeat macroeconomic data from US help greenback gather strength. 
  • US Dollar Index rebounds above 97 following Monday's drop.

The USD/CAD pair extended its steady climb during the first half of the American session and reached a fresh weekly high of 1.3030 before retreating slightly. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on the day at 1.3015.

The lack of fresh developments that could cause the US-Iran conflict to escalate further on Tuesday caused crude oil prices to start correcting the latest upsurge and weighed on the commodity-sensitive loonie. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 0.5% on the day at $62.50, slightly above the daily low that it touched at $62.10 earlier in the day.

In the meantime, the Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in Canada fell sharply to 43.6 in December from 58.4 in November to put additional weight on the loonie's shoulders.

USD capitalizes on inspiring data

On the other hand, upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US on Tuesday allowed the greenback to outperform its rivals and triggered a decisive recovery in the US Dollar Index.

The ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI in December improved to 55 in December from 53.9 in November and beat the market expectation of 54.5. Other data showed that the US' trade deficit narrowed to $43.1 billion in November from $46.9 billion in October. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.42% on the day at 97.04.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3017
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1.2963
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3107
Daily SMA50 1.318
Daily SMA100 1.3208
Daily SMA200 1.3253
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2998
Previous Daily Low 1.296
Previous Weekly High 1.3085
Previous Weekly Low 1.2943
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2974
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2984
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2949
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2935
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.291
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2988
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3013
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3027

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

