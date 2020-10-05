USD/CAD trades at fresh two-week lows near 1.3260 amid surging oil prices

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD dropped to its lowest level since September 21st on Monday.
  • Ricing crude oil prices help commodity-related CAD gather strength.
  • Risk flows make it difficult for USD to find demand.

After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the USD/CAD pair extended its slide on Monday and touched its lowest level in two weeks at 1.3255. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.3264.

Surging crude oil prices support CAD

Strong gains witnessed in crude oil prices at the start of the week help the commodity-related CAD outperform the greenback. Reports revealing that six Norwegian offshore oil and gas fields were shut due to a strike over pay provided a boost to crude oil on Monday. According to Reuters, Norway's total output capacity is expected to decline around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which lost 7.7% last week, is currently up 6.3% at $39.35.

On the other hand, the upbeat market mood is making it difficult for the greenback to find demand as a safe-haven. At the moment, the S&P 500 Index is up 1.33% on the day and the US Dollar Index is losing 0.4% at 93.43.

Earlier today, the data from the US revealed that the economic activity in the service sector continued to expand at a robust pace in September and helped market sentiment improve. Moreover, reports suggesting that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday is allowing risk flows to continue to dominate the markets. 

On Tuesday, International Merchandise Trade data for August will be featured in the Canadian economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3269
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.3308
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3259
Daily SMA50 1.3244
Daily SMA100 1.3428
Daily SMA200 1.353
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3332
Previous Daily Low 1.3276
Previous Weekly High 1.3421
Previous Weekly Low 1.3267
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.331
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.325
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3224
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3361
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.339

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.18 on hopes Trump is discharged

EUR/USD rises toward 1.18 on hopes Trump is discharged

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, extending its gains. Markets hope President Trump is discharged from the hospital shortly. Optimism about a fiscal stimulus deal is also weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The ISM Services PMI beat estimates with 57.8 points.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances on Brexit optimism, Trump’s recovery

GBP/USD advances on Brexit optimism, Trump’s recovery

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, up on the day The extension of Brexit talks is supporting the pound, yet details about talks are lacking. President Trump's improving condition weighs on the safe-haven dollar.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD hits two weeks highs near $1920

XAU/USD hits two weeks highs near $1920

Gold prices are rising on Monday, and recently the ounce climbed to $1918, reaching the highest level since September 22. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1913, up 0.80% for the day boosted by a decline of the US dollar and amid risk appetite.

Gold News

Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)

Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)

The chaotic presidential debate had little time to stir markets before hopes for a stimulus package stole the show. Will Congress remain more important than the next Commander-In-Chief? What is inspiring investors?

Read more

WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark

WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark

WTI (futures on Nymex) reverses more than half the Friday’s sell-off, as the rebound gathers steam from three-week lows of $36.63 on Monday. The US oil trades above $38 mark, as we write, adding almost 3% so far.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures