USD/CAD trades at fresh 10-day highs above 1.3050

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI extends slide below $60 mark on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index builds on Wednesday's gains, climbs to 97.50.
  • Focus shifts to FOMC members Kaplan, Kashkari and Williams' speeches.

The USD/CAD pair posted daily gains for the second straight day on Wednesday and extended its rally into a fresh 10-day high of 1.3057 on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.08% on the day at 1.3048.

Oil reverses direction as geopolitical tensions ease

The sharp U-turn crude oil prices made on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump confirmed that there were no casualties in Iran's missile attacks and said Iran was standing down to help worries over a protracted US-Iran conflict in the Middle East dissipate.

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which rose to its highest level since April at $65.60, erased 4.3% to close near $60 and stretched lower on Thursday to make it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to stay resilient against the greenback. At the moment, the barrel of WTI is trading at $59.70, down 0.45% on a daily basis.

On the other hand, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose sharply with the market sentiment turning positive and helped the US Dollar Index continue to push higher. Ahead of the speeches by Dallas Fed President Kaplan, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari and NY Fed President Williams, the index is up 0.12% on the day at 97.43.

The Canadian economic docket will feature Building Permits and Housing Starts data on Thursday and Unemployment Rate on Friday.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3048
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.3034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3088
Daily SMA50 1.3176
Daily SMA100 1.3202
Daily SMA200 1.325
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3045
Previous Daily Low 1.2976
Previous Weekly High 1.3085
Previous Weekly Low 1.2943
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3018
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3002
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2949
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.306
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3129

 

 

