USD/CAD tracks lacklustre oil prices above 1.2500, US ISM, ADP eyed

- USD/CAD bulls take a breather around weekly top after three-day uptrend.
- Oil fails to justify geopolitical concerns relating to Iran amid downbeat inventories, covid woes.
- Easy Canadian PMI, firmer US Factory Orders favored bulls on late Tuesday.
- US ISM Services PMI, ADP Employment Change will be crucial to watch.
USD/CAD seesaws around 1.2530, following a three-day rebound from the monthly low, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the loonie pair follows the sidelined oil prices during a quiet Asian session ahead of the key US data.
That said, the quote refreshed weekly top the previous day following the second day of downbeat oil prices, not to forget softer activity data at home versus better-than-forecast US Factory Orders.
Prices of Canada’s main export, WTI crude oil, have dropped around 5.0% so far during the week as concerns over economic recovery, due to the Delta covid variant’s spread, weigh on energy demand. In addition to the virus fears, downbeat inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) also weigh on the quote as the stockpiles improved from -4.728M versus -0.879M prior. It should be noted, however, that the Western tussles with Iran and China should have ideally helped the black gold but did not.
It’s worth noting that the COVID-19 woes battle stimulus hopes and pre-data caution to add extra filters to the USD/CAD moves amid an inactive session. That said, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.16% despite Wall Street’s upbeat close whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain sluggish around 1.18%.
Moving on, US ADP Employment Change for July, an early signal for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), as well as ISM Services PMI will be the key to follow. Further, China’s Caixin Services PMI and EIA’s Weekly Oil Stock Change numbers offer extra catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Although the monthly horizontal area surrounding 1.2420 restricts short-term USD/CAD downside, bulls need a clear break of the 200-DMA, near 1.2590 by the press time, to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2534
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2545
|Daily SMA50
|1.2356
|Daily SMA100
|1.237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2591
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2576
|Previous Daily Low
|1.249
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2523
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2492
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2448
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2664
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
