USD/CAD to trade within the 1.26-1.29 range in February – Mizuho

The USD/CAD pair opened January trading at 1.2733. It hit a monthly low of 1.2590 on January 21 and a monthly high of 1.2881 on January 28. In February, USD/CAD is broadly expected to move in a range from 1.26-1.29, in the view of analysts at Mizuho Bank.
Key quotes
“Some observers say the vaccine roll-out has been delayed, but if a structure is put in place soon and vaccines are steadily implemented, then domestic economic growth could recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021.”
“With the markets swinging between risk aversion and risk appetite on the covid situation, it seems WTI prices will continue trading around $40-50/barrel. Crude oil prices will rise at times on hopes for an economic recovery and coordinated production cuts, though they will move heavily on the topside overall on concerns about flagging demand. Various countries will undergo economic recoveries in the medium-term, though, so WTI prices are unlikely to collapse, with the USD/CAD pair also set to continue trading below 1.30.”
“The Bank of Canada will probably maintain its current pace of quantitative easing. This is another reason why the USD/CAD pair will broadly move between 1.26-1.29.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Only one significant supply barrier sits ahead of DOGE. But if it closes above $0.059, prices will rise to $0.12.
XAU/USD reverses intraday dip, holds steady above $1815 level
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 region on the first day of a new week. A combination of factors might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a side-lined theme around the 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The index alternates gains with losses around the 91.00 region on Monday amidst a narrow range trade and following Friday’s strong pullback after reaching new yearly peaks around 91.60.