USD/CAD to suffer a deeper pullback on a break under 1.3260/20 – SocGen

USD/CAD stays relatively quiet near the upper-limit of its weekly range at around 1.3450. Economists at Société Générale discuss the pair’s technical outlook.
A short-term rebound towards 1.3520/1.3540 is on the cards
“The USD/CAD pair appears to be forming a base.”
“A short-term rebound is not ruled out towards 1.3520/1.3540 and December high of 1.3700. This must be overcome to affirm the next leg of uptrend.”
“Only if 1.3260/1.3220 gets violated, would there be a risk of a deeper pullback.”
See: USD/CAD to dip under 1.34 if Canada jobs data surprise to the upside – BofA
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as UD Dollar preserves its strength
EUR/USD extended its slide and dropped below 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Friday. Ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey, rising US Treasury bond yields help the US Dollar outperform its rivals and weigh on the pair
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2100 area ahead of US data
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and turned negative on the day near 1.2100 on Friday. The risk-averse market environment helps the US Dollar hold its ground and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction ahead of US consumer confidence data.
Gold price clings to small daily gains near $1,860
Gold price has edged lower toward $1,860 after having advanced beyond $1,870 in the early European session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield building on Thursday's gains and rising toward 3.7%, XAU/USD stays on the back foot.
Crypto traders panic sell $4.7 billion USDC for fiat on Coinbase, here’s what this means
Coinbase witnessed a massive increase in the volume of USDC burned on its platform. A wallet address burned - meaning converted $4.7 billion USDC to fiat - amidst rising uncertainty in crypto.
As artificial intelligence gains spotlight, this pure play will explode in 2023
C3.ai (AI) stock is giving up more ground in Friday's premarket, but do not blink too long. C3.ai is one of few pure plays among publically-owned artificial intelligence stocks and will be back in the spotlight shortly.