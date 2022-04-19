“Bank of Canada continuing its tightening cycle will in isolation act as a supportive factor for CAD vs most other currencies but not vs the USD as we expect the Fed to deliver more tightening. We now forecast USD/CAD at 1.26 in 1M (from 1.28), 1.30 in 3M (from 1.31), 1.32 in 6M (1.35) and 1.32 in 12M (1.35).”

“We believe that CAD on a longer-term strategic basis will face support from elevated commodity prices and rising demand for buying inflation protection – which Canadian markets deliver. Meanwhile, short-term we are still worried that global recession risks could lead to a setback to risk and by extension also deliver a hit to risk sensitive assets incl. CAD. Given CAD’s close connection to the USD and the US economy, the Canadian currency is better protected than most other growth-sensitive currencies – yet we still see topside to USD/CAD in our base case.”

The greenback will rise versus the Canadian dollar in the coming months according to analysts at Danske Bank. They forecast USD/CAD at 1.30 in three months and at 1.32 in six months and 1.32 in twelve months.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.