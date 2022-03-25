USD/CAD losses have extended well below trend support at 1.2575 off of last summer’s low now. Economists at Scotiabank think the overall backdrop for the CAD is bullish and forecast the USD/CAD pair at 1.20 in the second half of the year.
Slide to extend to the 1.24 zone
“With equity markets more comfortable – for now – with the global risk backdrop, we expect fundamental drivers to support a stronger CAD in the coming weeks.”
“We think USD/CAD should decline to 1.2400/50 fairly quickly.”
“We look for USD/CAD resistance around 1.2575/1.2625 and anticipate limited scope for counter-trend corrections in the USD while the broader risk backdrop remains relatively friendly.”
“Our forecast for USD/CAD remains bearish; we expect USD/CAD to reach 1.21 in Q2 and look for USD/CAD to fall a little more (to 1.20) in Q3 and Q4.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3200 despite disappointing UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.3200 early Friday amid renewed dollar weakness. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.3% in February. With this reading missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.6%, the pair struggles to gather bullish momentum.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1050 amid softer USD, Eurogroup meetings, yields eyed
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily jump in a week. US dollar struggles to capitalize on hawkish Fedspeak on steady yields, mixed sentiment. German IFO, US housing data and Fed policymakers’ speech will offer additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Gold scales above $1,960 as fears of 50 bps interest rate hike vapors
Gold (XAU/USD) has climbed above $1,960 as the market participants have trimmed the fears of aggressive interest rate policies by the Fed remaining this year. Fed Chair Powell and his colleagues are dictating that the higher interest rates are going to be the new normal.
Bitcoin: Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20.