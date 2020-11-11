USD/CAD to plummet towards 1.25 in the next year – NBF

The Canadian dollar, after a difficult week in the run-up to the US election, has regained all the ground it lost against the greenback and is trading near its pre-pandemic level of about 1.30 to the USD. An easing of protectionist tensions between Washington and its allies coupled with the imminence of a new vaccine means that the Canadian dollar will strengthen sooner than that envisioned in the National Bank of Canada’s previous baseline scenario, which assumed vaccine availability in the second half of 2021.
Key quotes
“The Canadian domestic economy is likely to remain well-supported by generous fiscal stimulus and by the increase in immigration quotas announced by Ottawa on the 30th of October in support of the recovery.”
“The better-than-expected performance of the Canadian economy, coupled with the easing of financial stress, led the Bank of Canada to recalibrate its QE asset-purchase program to $4 billion a week from $5 billion a week. With this backdrop and the good news on the vaccine front, we see the CAD strengthening more than previously anticipated in the months ahead.”
“Our new target is $1.25 to the USD in 2021. That would bring the value of the CAD close to purchasing-power-parity (PPP) for the first time since 2018.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Covid headlines are also in play.
EUR/USD battles 1.18 ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is battling the 1.18 level as markets find some calm after Monday's covid vaccine developments and as cases surge on both sides of the Atlantic. ECB President Lagarde's speech and further fallout from the US elections are awaited.
XAU/USD surrenders early modest gains, flat-lined below $1880 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Weaker US, sliding US bond yields remained supportive of the uptick. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the metal.
Breaking: Crypto exchanges freeze ETH withdrawals as Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura is down
The company announced that it was having service outage issues for Ethereum Mainnet API. The team is investigating the problem. Meanwhile, several cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet providers were forced to suspend ETH withdrawals until the situation clarifies.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.