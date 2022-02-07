The Canadian dollar has picked up a little support on Monday. Nonetheless, economists at Scotiabank view this move as a mere correction and believe that the 1.2780 zone is likely to remain a very sensitive technical point for funds in the next few days.
USD/CAD losses are possibly corrective in nature
“Losses are possibly corrective in nature only and the broader pattern of trade that has developed through late January warns of a potential inverse Head & Shoulders pattern which risks pushing USD/CAD significantly higher on a break above the neckline trigger at 1.2780 currently.”
“USD/CAD losses below intraday support at 1.2715 will help mitigate upward pressure on the pair to some extent.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1450
EUR/USD rose above 1.1450 on Monday but struggled to gather bullish momentum. The greenback is staying resilient against its rivals at the beginning of the American session as investors remain cautious with Wall Street's main indexes trading after the opening bell.
GBP/USD under modest bearish pressure, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD dipped below 1.3500 in the early European session but managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses in the second half of the day. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Monday.
Gold clings to gains above $1,810, struggles to gather momentum
Gold continues to edge higher and trades above $1,810 on Monday. Rising US Treasury bond yields, however, don't allow the yellow metal to gather further bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day above 1.9%.
DOGE set for 25% gains
Dogecoin price sees rejection on the 55-day SMA at $0.16. DOGE bulls will see a short fade but will break through the 55-day SMA later this week. A break above $0.16 will open more room with 25% gains before the next resistance hits.
Lucid Group Inc gains as EV stocks rally on Tesla forecast from JPMorgan
NASDAQ: LCID gained 2.23% during Friday’s trading session. JPMorgan is bullish on Tesla’s future prospects in the US automotive market.